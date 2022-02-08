DURANGO, Iowa — DuWayne L. Arp, 77, of Durango, Iowa, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Luther Manor Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for DuWayne will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Reiff funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will also be held after 10 a.m. at the funeral home on Friday. Anyone unable to attend may send cards to the Reiff Funeral Home, Attn: DuWayne Arp family, P.O. Box 1, Peosta, Iowa, 52068.
Services for DuWayne will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa with Pastor Paul Amlin presiding. Burial will be held at a later date in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Pleasant Valley, Iowa.
DuWayne was born September 8, 1944, in Davenport, Iowa, son of Laverne J. and Verna A. (Claussen) Arp. He graduated from the Bettendorf High School in Bettendorf, Iowa. On August 3, 1968, he was united in marriage to Sandra Moffit in LeClaire, Iowa.
He was a lifetime farmer in Dubuque County. He also worked at the former Dyersville Sales Barn, the Cascade and Maquoketa Sale barns and drove a milk truck for Bergfeld Trucking for 20 years.
He was a member of the Army National Guard, the Farm Bureau, and the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Asbury, Iowa. He was very active in the local 4-H groups, sharing his knowledge and talents.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Arp of Durango, IA; one daughter, Amy (Paul) Wachter of Hainesville, IL; one granddaughter, Mallory Wachter.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Evalea McBride; one brother, Melvin Arp.
Memorials for DuWayne may be given to the Centralia-Peosta Fire Department or the Hope Lodge in Iowa City for Cancer Patients and their families.