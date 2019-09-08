Marie E. (Naumann) Dupont, age 95, of Dubuque, and formerly of Sherrill, Iowa, was called home peacefully at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Stonehill Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.
To honor Marie’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 5131 Sherrill Road, in Sherrill, with Rev. Michael J. Mescher officiating, and Deacon Loras Weber giving the homily. To celebrate Marie’s life, family and friends may visit from 3 until 8 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the church, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 2:45 p.m. There will also be visitation at the church from 9 until 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning before the funeral services. Burial will be in Ss. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is in charge of arrangements.
Marie was born on December 20, 1923, in Spechts Ferry, Iowa, daughter of Edward and Anna (Schueller) Naumann. Marie was born and raised in the Sherrill area, where she would spend her entire life, before moving to Dubuque in 2009. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Norbert Dupont, on November 26, 1947, at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Sherrill. They were blessed with 61 years and eight children together, before he was sadly called home ahead of her on October 24, 2009.
Marie was a devoted full-time wife, mother and homemaker who took great pride in caring for her home and family. Marie’s Catholic faith was extremely important to her, and she was a very active member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church and Rosary Society, as well as the Catholic Order of Foresters. Marie was very generous in volunteering her time, devoting 42 years to the school in Sherrill, and later spending time visiting with the residents at Stonehill, for which she was happily rewarded with endless hugs. Marie was humbled and truly honored when she was awarded the Governor’s Award for her efforts.
In her free time, Marie enjoyed crocheting and doing embroidery work, as well as creating beautiful quilts for family and friends. She also had a friendly, competitive side to her personality, and enjoyed playing bingo or engaging in a spirited game of euchre. Marie had a green thumb, and always planted an extensive vegetable garden, canning her bountiful harvest to have on hand for creating delicious meals throughout the year.
Beyond a doubt, Marie’s family was her entire world, and she loved spending time with Norbert and the children, and was beyond thrilled when the grandchildren started coming along.
We are deeply saddened at losing such a wonderful woman and role model in our daily lives, but take comfort that she is now resting in peace.
Those left to cherish Marie’s memory include her children, Joanne (Pres) Dupont Sandoval, of Truchas, New Mexico, Steve (Judy) Dupont, of Dubuque, Donna (Jake) Cota, of Dubuque, Tom (Lori) Dupont, of Sherrill, Mark (Cathy) Dupont, of Balltown, Iowa, Leon (Julie) Dupont, of Sherrill, Peter (Julie) Dupont, of Balltown, and Agnes (Jim) Esser, of Dubuque; her 19 grandchildren, Stacy, Sarah, Susan, Rob, Dave, Tim, Stephanie, Emily, Matt, Eric, Christopher, Josh, Joe, Randy, Brian, Katie, Amy, Michael and Jordan; her 36 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Doris Ann (Nicky) Wolf, of Dyersville, Iowa, Harold (Madonna) Naumann, of Sherrill, and Bernice (Paul) Ehrlich, of Dubuque; her brother-in-law, Lester Weber, of Dubuque; and numerous step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norbert Dupont; a grandson, Ted Cota; two great-grandchildren, Bailey Cota and Brecken Dupont; her siblings, Lorraine (Vernon) Weber, Rita (Earl) Kintzle and Ruth Weber, and a brother in infancy; and her in-laws, Alfred (Marie) Dupont, Meralda (Leo) Steger, Ralph (Marge) Dupont, Maurine (Jim) Morgan, Bill (Alice) Dupont and Joe (Barb) Dupont.
Marie’s family would like to extend a special thank-you to all of Marie’s caregivers at Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque. Their compassion and professionalism was appreciated more than we can express.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.