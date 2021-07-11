James Lester Pihart, age 83, of Dubuque, IA, left this world surrounded by his loving family on July 5th, after a short battle with cancer. A private family service will be held. Burial will be in the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Jim was born August 31, 1937, in Dubuque, the son of Lester and Mae (Otting) Pihart. On September 15, 1962, he married Mary Ann (Frommelt) Pihart, the love of his life, at Sacred Heart Church.
Jim grew up on Washington Street in the shadows of the former St. Mary’s school, which he attended as a child. He was a graduate of both Loras Academy in 1955 and Loras College in 1961. Jim and Mary Ann spent the first year of marriage in Duluth, Minnesota. Shortly after returning to Dubuque, Jim discovered his passion for teaching. He taught for over 30 years in the Holy Cross and Bellevue school districts and positively influenced the lives of his many students over the years.
Jim’s hobbies included traveling, fishing, antiquing and attending dinner theaters with Mary Ann. Trips to northern Minnesota and Wisconsin were always a favorite. Jim also enjoyed connecting with friends during morning coffee, gardening (in the early years) and was an avid reader. He loved spending time with his family, taking his grandchildren fishing and he will be remembered for his quick wit.
Left to honor his memory are his wife, Mary Ann, of Dubuque; daughter, Michele (Joe) Schlueter, of Minnetonka, MN; two sons, Rob (Julie) Pihart, of Edina, MN, and Mark (Liz) Pihart, of Hopkins, MN; eight grandchildren, Sara (fiancé Ryan) Schlueter, of Blaine, MN, Emily (Charlie) Patterson, of Shakopee, MN, Katie Jo Schlueter, of River Falls, WI, Elliot and Ethan Pihart, of Edina, MN, and Charlie, Lilly and Matilda Pihart, all of Hopkins, MN; brothers-in-law, Al (Maureen) Frommelt and Paul (Donna) Frommelt; sisters in-law, Adele (Bob) Nicks, Rita (Rob) Woodham, Theresa (Roger) Herting and Chris Frommelt (Regina Boarman); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Mae Pihart; sister, Shirley Pihart; and in-laws, Leo and Gertrude Frommelt.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their care and compassion.
Online condolences for Jim’s family and friends may be left at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.