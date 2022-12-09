Sarah M. Addison, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Montfort VFW and The Hollow Bar & Grill, Montfort, Wis.
Jean E. Bacon, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, Monona Methodist Church. Service: Noon today at the church.
Roger W. Birkett, Dickeyville, Wis. — Graveside service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Matthew’s Catholic Cemetery, Shullsburg, Wis.
Adelia C. Brechler, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore; and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Shirley A. Conley, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, with a rosary service at 2:30 p.m., and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Charles E. Dannels, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Clifford C. Davis, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Guy A. Gard Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the church.
B. Jean Griswold, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. today, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, and from 10 to 10:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, First Presbyterian Church, Savanna. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Liela L. Hoffman, Bellevue, Iowa — Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Springbrook, Iowa.
Seth J. Ketterer, Moab, Utah — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 20, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore, Wis. Service: Noon Dec. 20 at the church.
Carol J. Leick, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Eugene J. Mai, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Thomas R. May, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Michael J. McCarron, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Columbkille Church.
Doris L. McLimans, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Gregory T. Merritt, Shoreview, Minn. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at the funeral home.
Eileen M. Pins, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Betty L. Pluemer, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Hilda E. Schmitt, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
William A. Siegert, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Linda S. Snider, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore, Wis.
David J. Studier, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the funeral home.
Donald D. Wand, Elizabeth, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 10:50 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Elizabeth. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Duane A. Wolter, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Catherine’s Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Thomas J. Zwack, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
