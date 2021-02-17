ASBURY, Iowa — Ethel M. Stillmunkes, 89, of Asbury, entered peacefully into eternal life on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at the Hawkeye Care Center. Melvin needed her as his dance partner at the Sweetheart Heavenly Ball for Valentine’s Day.
A public Mass of Christian Burial for Ethel will be Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 12 Noon at Church of the Resurrection, with Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Ethel was born February 8, 1932, in Dubuque, the daughter of Frank and Frances Utzig Stecklein. On September 6, 1952, she married Melvin F. Stillmunkes at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. Her and Melvin enjoyed ballroom dancing and attended the Sweetheart Ball every year. After he passed away on January 1, 2006, she continued to ballroom dance and took up line dancing.
Ethel enjoyed cooking for her family, had a love for sweets, especially ice cream, playing tennis into her 70s and praying the rosary. She was extremely competitive and never let anyone win — including her grandchildren — at board games or card games. Most of all, family was everything to Ethel.
Survivors include her four children, Gregory (Susan) Stillmunkes, of Alleman, IA, and their children, Jessica (Jeremiah) Long and Kyle (Nicole) Stillmunkes, Lynn (Tim) Steines, of Dubuque, and their children, Jenna (Brad) Lattner, Justin (Jess Schneider) Steines and Kristen (Andrew Fonck) Steines, Lisa (Humberto “Huey”) Padron and their child, Franco Padron, Beth (Chris) Stillmunkes and their children, Noah, Robert, Jaime, Rachel and Andrew; two great-granddaughters, Ruby and Avy Jo Lattner; three step-grandchildren, Alivia, Asher and Adrian; one great-grandson on the way; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her forever Valentine, Melvin; her parents; one brother and five sisters.
A Ethel M. Stillmunkes Memorial Fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a deep appreciation to the staff at Hawkeye Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their exceptional care of Ethel.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.