GALENA, Ill. — Frances L. Rogers, 85, of Galena, IL, passed away from a sudden illness and went to join her Lord and Savior and husband Andy on Monday, September 27, 2021.
Visitation will be from 9:00 — 10:45 a.m. on Friday, October 1, 2021 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Galena, where funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, with Pastor Blake Shipman officiating. Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Burge Cemetery, New London, IA.
Fran was born on July 17, 1936 in Des Moines, IA, the daughter of Robert C. and Marian (Sheldon) Fuller. She grew up in East Des Moines on what is now part of Grandview University campus. The heart of the family was Grandview Plumbing founded by her grandfather Charles and run by her father and his many brothers and where her mother served as the receptionist and bookkeeper. There she had many escapades with her best friend Norman and cousins.
Upon graduation from East High, she attended Grandview University in Des Moines and later graduated from the University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA with a degree in medical technology. At the time, it was rare for women to have a profession. Upon graduation and against the will of her parents, she moved to Kansas City to work. There she cherished her independence and her many friends.
She met the love of her life in the 60s and was married to Andy E. Rogers on November 11, 1962. Living in a small apartment in New London, IA, they started their family with the births of Ann and Susan. Andy’s growing positions at local banks took them from Iowa to Wisconsin where Brooke was born.
The family then moved was to Galena, IL. It was there Fran resumed her career as a medical technologist at the Galena-Stauss Hospital. Her hospital colleagues became her great friends, and her career there extended well beyond retirement age.
When Andy passed away on March 15, 1987, Fran started the second part of her life. She was rejuvenated with the birth of her grandchildren, Andi, Autumn and Meadow. Fran was a devoted member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, taught Bible Study at the Galena-Stauss Nursing Home, loved watching sports, especially the Galena Pirates, and her granddaughter’s volleyball games.
Fran was a devoted member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church where she enjoyed serving in every aspect such as serving communion, quilting, setting up the altar and running a Bible study at the nursing home. While she loved her family and friends, Fran also could fritter away a day by herself like no body’s business. She was an avid reader, loved walking and being outside and working in her flower garden. She enjoyed traveling and going on adventures of any kind especially the kind that ended with a glass of wine with her friend Joanne. Fran loved to quilt and was very proud of the many quilts she helped to make for the church. She embodied goodness and led by example including always having chocolate chip cookies in the freezer in case company dropped in.
Surviving are three daughters, Ann Rogers-Deppe (William) of Shullsburg, WI, Susan Rogers of Beverly, MA and Brooke (David) Deppe of Cuba City, WI; three granddaughters, Andi Amidon, Autumn and Meadow Deppe; and a brother Robert Fuller. Her family feels blessed that Fran enjoyed a lifetime of good health and a great spirit and faith and that she is reunited with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Marian; and her husband Andy.
Memorials may be given to St. Matthew Lutheran Church.
