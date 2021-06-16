LANCASTER, Wis. — Jeremy L. Wiest, age 38, of Lancaster, WI, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family from an extremely rare form of Parkinson’s Disease known as HDLS.
He was born April 22, 1981, in Lancaster, the son of Daniel and Linda (Sedbrook) Wiest. Jeremy graduated Lancaster High School in 2000. He worked for over 13 years at Lactalis cheese factory in Belmont, and as of most recently, was employed at Hormel in Dubuque, IA. Jeremy was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bulls and NASCAR. He enjoyed bowling and playing video games.
Surviving is his loving parents, Daniel and Linda; his sisters, Kelly (Kenny) Kincade, Darcy (Thomas) Cline, Lacy (Brian Walker) Wiest and TeAnna (Jordan Addison) Wiest; his brother, Tyler; two nieces, KaShailya and JaKyree’a; a son, Austin Lee; his paternal grandmother, Rosemary Wiest; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Jeremy is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edmund and Avanelle Sedbrook; his paternal grandfather, Maurice Wiest; and family members, Kathy Kellnhofer, Gary Pagel, Joan Krantz, Edward Hall, Beverly Geisler and the precious Cline babies.
A celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the Eckstein Building at the Grant County Fairgrounds, Lancaster, WI, from noon until 3 p.m. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory of Lancaster is assisting the family.