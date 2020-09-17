Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Daniel G. Atkinson, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Celebration of life: Following visitation, Zippy’s Brass Rail, Lancaster.
Dean E. Bennett, Racine, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Shane E. Brehm, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Shirley F. Bresette, Sabula, Iowa — Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna, Ill. Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Dawn Dobson, Peosta, Iowa — Services: 1:30 p.m. today, Holy Ghost Church-Holy Spirit Parish, 2921 Central Ave.
Thomas Dolan, New Albin, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Albin. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. today at the church.
Anthony Eldrenkamp, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Agnes M. Gnade, Andrew, Iowa — Celebration of life: 6 to 9 p.m. today, Timber Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
Gary Pitz, Peosta, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna, Iowa.
Dwight W. Rodas, Edgewood, Iowa — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Sept. 19, Union Cemetery, Littleport. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Leonard-Grau Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Elkader.
Ronald C. Rotkowski, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, St. Augustine University Parish, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until time of Mass at the church.
Janette Stammeyer, West Union, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, St. Luke Catholic Church, St. Lucas, Iowa. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Friday at the church.