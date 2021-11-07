GLENVIEW, Ill. — Catherine Wilson Opper, 89, of Glenview and formerly of Dubuque, Iowa died peacefully on October 21, 2021.
Daughter of the late Paul Oran Wilson and Mary Grogan Wilson, and sister of the late Robert Wilson and Nancy Wilson Hercher. Mother of the late Michael L. Opper and mother-in-law of the late Stephanie Opper. Catherine married the late Donald H. Opper on December 26, 1959, at St. Francis Xavier Church in LaGrange, Illinois. They were happily married for 59 years.
She is survived by her beloved children Thomas E. Opper, Margaret (Mark) Gulick, Susan (Mark) Pasquella and Paul F. Opper and her cherished grandchildren Hannah, Madeline, Catherine and Sarah Gulick, John, Michael and Catherine Pasquella and Lucas Opper. She is also survived by her beloved brother James B. Wilson and her nieces and nephews.
Catherine was raised in LaGrange Illinois and graduated from Lyons Township High School in 1950. She was LTHS’s first female Student Council President. After a year at St. Mary’s of Notre Dame, Catherine transferred to the University of Michigan and graduated in 1954. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Catherine’s first job was at the National Livestock Producer Magazine in Chicago. Catherine earned a Master’s degree from Loyola University Chicago. She began her teaching career at Riverside-Brookfield High School in 1957. Catherine was a brilliant teacher, loved the importance of learning and enjoyed her students. After moving to Dubuque, Iowa she taught English for over a decade at Wahlert Catholic High School, where she was honored in 2020 for her outstanding service.
Catherine’s life was devoted to her family, her friends and the gifts and challenges of learning, teaching and writing poetry. She was a devout Catholic and found solace and strength in her faith. Catherine loved school, music, travel and art. She treasured her teachers and classmates at the Roberta Kuhn Center, and her friends in the Illegitimate Theater of Western Springs. She encouraged her children and grandchildren to read, travel and be curious and was delighted by their calls to compare notes on books, movies, cooking and worldly destinations. Catherine’s award-winning writings bolstered her to publish her own collection of poetry — A Stroll through my Soul. She “collected friends” as her brother Jim says, and thrived on staying in touch. She was a fabulous hostess, a fearless cook and a gifted pianist and she was still taking literature and poetry classes until the pandemic stopped her at age 87.
Visitation Friday, November 12, 2021 11:00 am until time of Funeral Mass 12:00 pm at Saint Raphael Cathedral, 231 Bluff Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roberta Kuhn Center, 1150 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, Iowa 52003-7991 (563) 582-4155. Info: donnellanfuneral.com (847) 675-1990.