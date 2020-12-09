Rita M. Knabel, 99, a life-long Dubuque native, passed away peacefully on December 6, 2020 at St. Mary’s Apartments in Dubuque, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Celia Roediger Lange, her father, John C. Lange, her husband, Joseph F. Knabel, and her sister, Lucille Schmalz, all of Dubuque.
Survivors include her younger siblings, including her other two sisters, Betty Knabel and Phyllis Blickman, of Dubuque; and her three brothers, Martin, Carl (wife Mary) Lange, of Dubuque, and Father John Lange, who is a Maryknoll missioner in Tanzania, Africa.
Survivors also include her three children, Richard (wife Sharee) Knabel, of Maquoketa, Iowa, Stephen (wife Pat) Knabel, of State College, PA, and Carol Knabel, of Conifer, CO. Rita is also survived by 7 grandchildren (Jay, Julie, Jessica, Louis, Genevieve, Samantha and Beau) and 8 great grandchildren.
She was a long-time member of St. Anthony’s Parish in Dubuque where she was active in the Rosary Society. She graduated from Senior High School in Dubuque and later worked in the cafeteria there. Rita always enjoyed meeting people, reading books about history, playing cards (especially cribbage) and watching politics and her favorite baseball team, the Chicago Cubs, on TV. She always enjoyed talking and laughing with people, especially when sharing wine during her many 4 p.m. “happy hours.”
She was deeply loved by her family and will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Rita’s children would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for her excellent care.
A private family burial service will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery with Sr. Margaret Ann Kramer officiating. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Condolences can be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com and memorial donations can be made to Hospice of Dubuque. Due to the COVID pandemic, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.