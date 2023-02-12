Shirley A. Babka, 88, was called home peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, from 12:00-1:45p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2155 University Avenue, Dubuque. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Shirley was born on January 15, 1935, an only child, to Cecil “Bud” and Pearl Steach in Des Moines, Iowa. They moved to Dubuque when she was a child. She attended Dubuque Senior High School and married her high school sweetheart, James Miller on July 17, 1952, had three sons and lost Jim suddenly at age 23 in 1958. She met her second husband, David Stover as his blind date emergency substitute and they were married on October 15, 1960. David adopted her three sons and they together had three daughters. Shirley lost Dave in the Kansas City, Missouri Hyatt Regency Hotel Disaster in 1981. Finally, a mutual acquaintance brought Edward Babka into her life and they were married on April 30, 1983, becoming a stepmother to his two adult children. Ed passed away in 2016, living a long and full life.
Even though Shirley had more than her share of life challenges, her faith in God pulled her through each one with the grace of a true lady. She was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker and also enjoyed having small dinner parties with friends, playing bridge, Scrabble, baking, knitting and also wrote a book “Please Pass the Platitudes”.
She served as a volunteer and/or board member for many organizations including: Grandview United Methodist Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Chapter MP, P.E.O., Eastern Star, Finley Hospital Sunshine Circle, Mt. Pleasant Home, Linwood Cemetery and the Dubuque Symphony.
Shirley lived a private, yet adventurous life by camping around the United States and then traveling around the world. She joined Ed while attending performing arts together and also contributed to the Dubuque Community through philanthropic efforts.
She is survived by her sons: Douglas (Jean) Stover of Dubuque, IA , Gregory (Peggy) Stover of Marion, IA and Todd (fiancé Lori Blanchard) Stover of Canyon Lake, CA and her daughters: Kimberly (Rodney) Weires of Durango, IA, Kara (Sam) Stover Barreras of Arvada, CO and Kristin (Russ) Griffin of Dickeyville, WI; her stepdaughter Nancy (Carla) Babka of Beverly Hills, CA and her stepson Frank Babka of Minnetonka, MN. She is also survived by over 35 grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil “Bud” and Pearl Steach, her husbands, James Miller, David Stover and Edward Babka. She was also preceded in death by her great-grandson, Aarav Frost.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Bethany Home for the past seven years of care, Hospice of Dubuque, Westminster Presbyterian Church and Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Shirley.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
