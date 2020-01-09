Elaine Mary (Hanifan) Clancy, 93, formerly of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on December 19, 2019, in Wyoming.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church with Rev. Paul Attah-Nsiah officiating. Burial will be Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, Iowa.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 6:45 p.m.
Elaine was born on May 9th, 1926, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Cyril and Madeline (Rhomberg) Hanifan. She married Joseph J. Clancy on July 20, 1945, at the Treasure Island Naval Base in San Francisco. In her younger days, she worked as a telephone operator before marrying. After marriage, Elaine traveled through five states following the career path of Joseph, and she made hundreds of friends along the way. Elaine was always an active member of the Catholic Church in the many towns in which they lived.
In addition to raising six children, Elaine loved to sew, play cards, crafts and home decorating. She was the neighbor who always brought a cake to the new neighbors moving in, or was the clown at the church carnival, or invited total strangers to stay at our home during a winter blizzard.
Surviving are her children, Jolaine “Jody” (Thomas) Goldman, of Palmetto, FL., Pamela Espinoza, PhD, of Thermopolis WY., Michael (Cindy) Clancy, of Thermopolis WY., Patrick (Donna) Clancy, of Athol, ID., Joseph Timothy Clancy, of Thermopolis, WY., and Sean (Karen) Clancy, of Crown Point IN. Elaine also has 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Ruth (James) Clancy; along with many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband and best friend Joseph on October 10, 2008; her mother and father; three sisters, Catherine Hanifan, Jean Hanifan and Shirley Jones; sisters-in-law Irene, Agnes and Bunny Clancy; and brothers-in-law Charles Clancy, Harry Welsh and James Clancy.