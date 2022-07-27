CUBA CITY, Wis. — Marlin K. Mueller, 82, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 30th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Saturday, July 30th from 9:00a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Marlin was born on December 4, 1939 to Arnold & Tillie (Knudtson) Mueller in Lansing, IA. He was US Army veteran. He married Bonnie Watters on May 24, 1980 in New Diggings, WI. She preceded him in death on September 11, 2011. He worked for 30 years at John Deere Dubuque Works. In spare time as a small business, Marlin would rent a plane and fly around the tri states and take aerial photographs of homes, businesses and farms for people to purchase as keepsakes. Marlin also enjoyed dancing, traveling, flying, country music, western tv shows, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Marlin is survived by 3 siblings: Arlene Jones of Manchester, IA, Fred (Ione) Mueller of Freeport, IL & Eugene Mueller of Lansing, IA; special friend of 12 years, Betty Bray of Cuba City, WI; 3 step-children: Melody (Jeff) Mayne of Darlington, WI, Adam Watters of Boscobel, WI & Robert Watters of Linden Station, WI; 6 step-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters and one brother. In lieu of plants & flowers, a Marlin K. Mueller Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be Mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home; c/o: Marlin Mueller Family; BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Cindy Forbes from Home Select Care for her care & compassion given to Marlin & his family.
