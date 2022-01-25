DONNA, Tex. — Donald “Don” Niemeyer, formerly of Hazel Green, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on January 7, 2022, at the age of 76 in his winter home of Donna, Texas.
Donald graduated from Elizabeth High School and served with the United States Navy. Don retired in 2005 from McAlester Army Ammunition plant in Oklahoma. He was the Chief of the Pilot Model Shop for the Manufacture of Ammunition Peculiar Equipment (APE) for the Defense Ammunition Center. Donald lived life to the fullest, spending his winters in Texas and summers in Wisconsin, fishing in Canada, traveling, camping with friends, debating political issues and sharing his wit and sarcasm with anyone with whom he encountered. Don loved spending time with his wife of nearly 55 years and his family most of all.
Donald is survived by his wife, Carol and his four daughters, Anna (Jose) Velazquez, Amy (Andrew) Bridenstine, Jennifer (Karen) Burrow-Niemeyer and Victoria (Teron) Townsend and all of their fur babies, as well as his grandchildren, Theresa, Joey, & Beni Velazquez, Evelyn Bridenstine and Alexis Oilar. Don also is survived by a sister in law, a niece and nephews; as well as numerous cousins and an Uncle Norman (Carol) Niemeyer.
Don was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Louise Niemeyer, and his brother David Niemeyer.
A Celebration of Life will be hosted on May 14, 2022, in Wisconsin, details and location to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the United Service Organization (USO) or Disabled American Veterans.