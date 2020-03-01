Frederick Richard “Rick” Wagener, 90, of Dubuque, died February 26, 2020, at the UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids.
Arrangements are pending at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
