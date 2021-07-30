FARLEY, Iowa — Chris E. Hefel, 66, of Farley, died on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley.

