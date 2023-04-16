Laurie A. Garms, M.D., 58, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Laurie was born April 12, 1964 in Postville, Iowa, the daughter of LaVerne and Ivanelle (Lenth) Garms. She was raised on a farm outside of Monona, and graduated from MFL High School.

From a young age, Laurie loved to read, and always had her nose in a book. She attended Iowa State University for a year, and then transferred to Luther College, graduating a year early.

