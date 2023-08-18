Lawrence J. (Larry) Friedman, age 96 of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at Bethany Home on Monday, August 14, 2023, surrounded by his family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 am, Monday, August 21, 2023, at the Church of the Nativity, with Reverend Jim Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Friends may call at Nativity Church from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023, where a parish scripture wake service will be recited at 4:30. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. Larry was born on September 2, 1926, in Alta Vista, Iowa, the son of Henry and Lena (Meyer) Friedman. The family moved to Dubuque in 1927. He married Renee O’Leary on October 4, 1952. Together they enjoyed 62 years of marriage. He was a lifelong member of Nativity, even attending grade school. At Nativity he served on the Parish Council and committees, headed Capital Campaigns, and was a proud member of the Over 60 Group. For many years he was active in CEW (Christian Experience Weekend), St. Vincent de Paul and the Legion of Mary (apostolic visiting of the sick). As an original member of the Power of Prayer, he faithfully kept his holy hour every Monday at 6am, until two months ago. Larry graduated from Loras Academy in 1945, and served in the army in World War II, spending most of his time in the Philippines. Following his service, he attended Loras College and graduated in 1950. Immediately after graduation, he joined his father, sister Bernice, brother Cyril and cousin Elmer at Friedman Insurance. He enjoyed 44 successful years in the insurance business, focusing on the needs of others. He was the President of Friedman Insurance from 1985 through 1993. He was involved in many organizations as a board member and trustee and served as President of the Independent Agents of Dubuque, Dubuque Serra Club, Dubuque Kiwanis Club, and The Lifetime Center. In 1999 he was the recipient of the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award. He also received the Father John Donaghey Award for service to Divine Word College, Kiwanis International Fellowship Award, Volunteer of the Year Award from St. Stephen’s Food Bank, Volunteer Fundraiser of the year from the Greater Tri-State Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, and was inducted into the Junior Achievement of the Heartland Business Hall of Fame. Larry enjoyed playing cards (especially euchre), ping pong, and collecting postcards. He developed a passionate interest in Dubuque history from Renee, and wrote books about two early Dubuque businessmen, A.A. Cooper and Diamond Jo Reynolds. However, his real passion was helping others and raising funds for many charitable and non-profit organizations. Larry is survived by his four children, Terry (Paula) Friedman of Dubuque, and their children Ann Friedman (William Lynn), Jeff Friedman and Carolyn (Bryan) Anderson; Cathleen Jo (John) Ladd of Burbank, California, and their children Christopher (Courtney) Ladd and Sarah Ladd (Chase Hilt); Tom (Joanne) Friedman of Ankeny, Iowa, and their children Emily (Pete) Haack, Katie (Arcadio) Nunez, Jenni Friedman (Juan Reyes), Ted (Heather) Friedman, and Ben (Maren) Friedman; Jamie Friedman of Chicago; 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way. He was preceded in death by his wife Renee in 2014, an infant son Andrew, his parents, siblings Bernice Friedman, Cyril (Edith) Friedman, Hildegard (Tom) Cox, Paul (Jeanette) Friedman, and Cletus (Winifred) Friedman. He was also preceded by his mother and father-in-law, James and Rowena O’Leary, and his sister- in-law, Kathleen (Bob) Kirby.In lieu of flowers, plants and statues, donations may be given to the Church of the Nativity, Divine Word College, Mary’s Inn, Dubuque Rescue Mission, or the charity of your choice.
There are too many people and organizations for the family to list them all, but we sincerely appreciate the love and care they have shown Larry. We are grateful for Jennifer, who was much more than a house cleaner, his Nativity friends, card playing buddies, and his prayer and coffee groups. We are especially grateful for his niece, Jan Hayertz, who was so loving and compassionate, and a Godsend for Larry.