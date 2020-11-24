FARLEY, Iowa — Rita M. Willenbring, 93, of Farley, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 21, 2020, at River Bend Retirement Community, Cascade, Iowa.
A private family visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa. A private Mass of Christian burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Farley, Iowa. The services will be live streamed at 1 p.m on the St. Elizabeth Pastorate Facebook page. Anyone wishing to send a memorial, may send it to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Rita Willenbring family, P.O. #99, Farley, Iowa 52046.
Rita was born on November 24, 1926, to Al and Mary Steffen at Luxemburg Iowa, the third eldest of the six “Steffen Girls” and one brother. She attended country schools in the Luxemburg area.
She met Elmer Willenbring at the New Vienna Dance Hall and they were married May 27, 1948, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg. Elmer and Rita farmed on the Willenbring family farm near Farley where they raised their family. Their first move off the farm was to a house that was built at the edge of the farm just off the highway nearer to town. They moved to their “Retirement Home” in Farley in November 1976.
Rita was always a farm wife at heart. She enjoyed gardening and flowers, bowling, quilting, playing cards and dancing.
Rita was a member of the Catholic Daughter of Americas Presentation Court #1460, Red Hat Society, Farley Garden Club and sang with the Resurrection Choir at St Joseph’s Church.
She was always there for her family, friends, church & the community.
Since it was important for her to acquire a high school diploma, she studied and received her GED in 1976.
Rita and Elmer loved to travel and took the family on yearly vacations. Later they traveled the United States and Europe with friends and relatives, making new friends along the way.
She loved spending time with the grand, great and great great grandchildren. She especially enjoyed sewing Halloween costumes and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren and great grandchildren along with the usual mending and repairing of clothes!
Surviving are her four children: Donna (Terry) Beresford, Dubuque (Sun City Center FL), Jim (Joan) Willenbring, Farley, Deb (Steve) Singley, Coal Valley, IL, Dee Ann (Rick) Sisam, Bettendorf, IA; Grandchildren: Stacy (Luke) Schmitz, Todd (Sherri) Beresford and Jamie Beresford (Tiffany). Amy (Scott) Meskimen, Sarah (Jayme) Mescher, Scott (Lisa) Willenbring, Ashley (Andrew) Dirksen. Matthew Singley (Julie), Mark (Kelly) Singley. Abbey (Anya) Schaffer -Van Houtte. Jenna and Paul Sisam. Great grandchildren: Katie (Jacob) Schoop, Lindsey (Michael) Kessler, Sarah, Hannah, Matthew and Grace Schmitz, Cayden, Connor, Olivia and Owen Meskimen, Kacie, Madeline, Abigail and Alex Mescher. Tanis, Jonathan and Jacob Willenbring, Landon and Logan Dirksen, Callum Singley; Great Great Grandchildren: Ava, Lyla, Jaxon, William, and Evelynn Schoop. One sister-in-law, Kay Steffen; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband on October 9, 2000; her parents; and siblings and spouses: Aggie (Lefty) Demmer, Esther (Arnie) Bockenstedt, Kay (Bill) Naber, Sally (Bob) Naber, Dottie (Harry) Maiers, and Gene Steffen. A brother-in law: Don (Rose) (Laura) Willenbring. And Great Granddaughter, Sophia Schmitz in infancy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St Joseph’s Church, Farley Garden Club, Hospice of Dubuque, or Rita Willenbring Memorial Fund.
The family would like to thank the Riverbend Community family, Hospice of Dubuque, and Thelma Loes for the compassionate care they gave to mom. The family would also like to thank all those whose wonderful acts of kindness allowed Rita stay in her home as long as possible.
