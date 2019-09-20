SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Mary Helen Walter, 95, of Scales Mound, Ill., passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at her son Jack’s home, in Apple River, Ill.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Miller and Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound, where friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of services. Burial will take place at the Scales Mound Township Cemetery.
Mary Helen was born May 21, 1924, to Thomas and Zella (Cusack) Harris, in Cuba City Township, Wis. She was called Helen for most of her life because she had an Aunt Mary and a cousin Mary.
Helen’s family moved many times during her childhood. She attended seven different schools. On February 14, 1948, she married Calvin Walter at her parents’ home in Monticello Township.
Helen and Cal farmed for most of their married life. When they moved from the farm, Cal worked at Davis Farm Supply and Country House Grocery in Scales Mound, while Helen cleaned houses. They loved to travel, visiting almost all 50 states, and Helen also visited three European countries. They funded their travels by cutting grass for the Scales Mound Citizens Cemetery for many years.
Cal and Helen loved playing cards, and their many grandchildren.
Helen is survived by daughter-in-law, Jane Walters, of Sauk City, Wis.; daughter, Mary (John) Gross, of Winnebago, Ill.; son, Mike (Beth) Walter, of Scales Mound; daughter, Joann (Marvin) Schultz, of Scales Mound; son, Jack (Kim) Walter, of Apple River; and son, Ted (Sherry) Walter, of Prince Rupert, Canada; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Verna Glasgow, of Scales Mound, and Fern Scott, of Fort Atkinson, Wis.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Calvin Walter; son, Jim Walters; grandson, Todd Walter; brothers, Dale and Orlin Harris; and sister, Hazel (Harris) Walter.
