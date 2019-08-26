John H. Besler, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Barbara M. Bray Kruse, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Thomas L. Davis, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 3 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Darlene M. Giesen, Cassville, Wis. — Services: 6 p.m. today, Calvary Community Church, Lancaster, Wis. Visitation: 4 p.m. until time of services at the church.
Shirley Hahn, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the chapel.
Eldon J. Hazer, Maquoketa, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Gwen E. Healey, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the church.
Mary V. Hesselman, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Linda J. Knight, McGregor, Iowa — Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Rochelle L. Koeller, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: Noon today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Thomas J. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Margaret B. Kretschmer Schmitz, Minnesota, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the church.
Monsignor Wayne A. Ressler, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
Gerald F. Schildgen, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Janet M. Staner, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: After 9 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.