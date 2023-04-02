Anne M. Fuerst, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, age 85, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on March 29, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center after a brief illness.
Anne was born on June 29, 1937 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Carl and Edna (Engler) Lumry. After receiving her BA in Education from the University of Iowa (1959), Anne moved to Sheboygan to teach at Jefferson Elementary School.
On June 2, 1962 Anne was united in marriage to LeRoy Fuerst at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church.
Recommended for you
After marriage, Anne left the workforce and devoted her time to raising three sons, playing the role of den mother, occasional little league coach, regular camp counselor, catechism teacher and whatever was required by the situation.
Taking part-time work with SEEK, Kelly services and Kohler Generator, Anne supported her love of travel that led her across the U.S. as well as to Canada and Europe.
In her community, Anne was a early activist in Wisconsin’s right to life movement. Later in life, her smiling face was regularly seen during her duties volunteering at St Nicholas Hospital, The Salvation Army, The Sheboygan County Historical Research Center and Maywood Environmental Park.
We will miss her generous heart, quick wit, sense of humor and love for interacting with people.
Anne is survived by her sons Steve (Linda) Fuerst of Dubuque, Thomas (Pam) Fuerst of Redwood City, California, Daniel of Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, granddaughter Ellyse Fuerst of Dubuque, step-grandchildren Reece (Harmony) Morgan of Dubuque, Rachel (Michael) Swets of Hartford, Wisconsin, and Zachary Morgan of Dubuque, along with five great grandchildren. She is also survived by her cousins Carlyn Hunt of Edgewood, Iowa, Luetta Bornhouser of Dubuque and Marge Olberding of Dyersville, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband LeRoy in 2013, her parents Edna and Carl Lumry, aunt Clara Engler, brother William, cousins Chris Goedken of Dyersville, Iowa and Fr. Clarence Engler of Mary Knoll, NY and step granddaughter Allie Morgan.
Funeral services will be held in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.
A memorial fund has been established in memory of Anne for the Dubuque County Right to Life and the Clarity Clinic. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.