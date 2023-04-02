Anne M. Fuerst, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, age 85, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on March 29, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center after a brief illness.

Anne was born on June 29, 1937 in Shenandoah, Iowa to Carl and Edna (Engler) Lumry. After receiving her BA in Education from the University of Iowa (1959), Anne moved to Sheboygan to teach at Jefferson Elementary School.

