MARION, Iowa — Frank Cannavo, 63, of Marion, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from ALS. A visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. A livestream of the service may be accessed on the church’s webpage at https://youtu.be/mTKWeaNA1mc. Frank was born on October 4, 1959, in Derby, Connecticut, the son of Nicola and Maria (Cirino) Cannavo. He was a graduate of Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, Iowa and went on to receive his associates degree from Scott Community College and his bachelor’s degree from Mount Mercy. Frank was united in marriage to Tammy Theis in 1984 in Dubuque. He was the Director of IT Services for Rockwell Collins for 13 years. Frank was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marion. He never missed an opportunity to spend time with family and friends, whether that be golfing, hunting, watching sports, or traveling. Frank’s greatest joy was his family and having them close. His smile was memorable, and his laughter was contagious. Due to his stoicism and decision making, he was always sought out for advice. Frank will be remembered for his profound strength, courage, and generosity. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Frank is survived by his wife of 38 years, Tammy Cannavo of Marion; three children, Angela (Anthony) Lanphier of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Nicolas Cannavo of Marion, and Patricia Cannavo (fiancé, Brock Hoffmann) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; two siblings, Leonardo (Theresa) Cannavo of Blue Grass, Iowa, and Lisa (Robert) Gassman of Dubuque; and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Frank’s memory may be made to ALS Therapy Development Institute. Please share a memory of Frank at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
