HOFFMANN ESTATES, Ill. — Neil M. McDonnell, 72, of Hoffmann Estates, Illinois formerly of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on May 19, 2023, at his home in Hoffmann Estates, Illinois due to natural causes.
Visitation for Neil will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian Burial for Neil will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding and Deacon Mark Otting assisting. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Garryowen, Iowa.
Neil was born on June 7, 1950, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Paul and Kathleen (Rea) McDonnell. He received his education from St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Garryowen, Iowa, and graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1968. Growing up Neil enjoyed playing baseball on the local Bernard teams. He continued his love of the game as he was an avid fan of the Chicago White Sox. Neil also enjoyed reading. Although Neil has been gone from the community for several years, he was proud of his Irish heritage on the family farm and the Bernard community.
After high school he went on to attend the American Institute of Business in Davenport where he received his certificate of accounting. He was then employed in the accounting department at Coradco Industries in Dubuque. Neil then pursued an apprenticeship in plumbing and was a lifetime member of he Plumbers and Pipefitters Union in Chicago. His work took him to large construction projects in Florida, Las Vegas and Kansas City.,
Those left to cherish his memory are his three sisters, Patricia (Gary) Warner of Loveland, CO, Barb (Mark) Otting of Cascade, and Marilyn Talbert of Dubuque; seven nieces and nephews, Justin Otting, Craig (Rachel) Otting, Meredith (Eric) Lahey, Lana (Joey) Nachtman, John Paul Reiter (& friend, Erin Sheets), Stephen Reiter, and Michael Reiter; 8 great nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Janice McDonnell; brother-in-law, Mark “Billy” Talbert.
In lieu of flowers a Neil M. McDonnell memorial fund has been established.