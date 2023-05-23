HOFFMANN ESTATES, Ill. — Neil M. McDonnell, 72, of Hoffmann Estates, Illinois formerly of Bernard, Iowa, passed away on May 19, 2023, at his home in Hoffmann Estates, Illinois due to natural causes.

Visitation for Neil will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa, where a Mass of Christian Burial for Neil will be held at 11 a.m. with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding and Deacon Mark Otting assisting. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Garryowen, Iowa.

