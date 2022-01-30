SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Melvin Benjamin Miller passed away with grace on January 21, 2022, at home in Rogersville, Missouri, surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 17th, 1924 to Benjamin and Esther Miller of Sherrill, Iowa. Melvin believed he was spiritually called into the ministry and at an early age announced his intention to become a pastor. After secondary school and a degree in Christian Studies from the University of Dubuque, he received his Master of Divinity at Garrett Theological Seminary of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Melvin returned to Iowa, married G. Ruth Clifton from Earlville, and then settled into his career with the United Methodist Church of Iowa, serving parishes in Greeley/Oneida, Klemme/Liberty, Waverly/Shellrock, Anamosa/Viola, and Simpson Church in east Des Moines. After his retirement from the UMC, Mel went on to be a fill-in, itinerant, non-denominational minister for another 15 years in southeast Iowa, including in Burlington, Mediapolis/Sperry, Kingston, Middletown and Morning Sun, among others. Having served churches in Iowa for over 50 years, Mel and Ruth officially retired to Springfield, Missouri, in 2005. As a Minister, Melvin truly lived his theology and was a pacifist, an early advocate for integration, interracial marriage and adoption, and equal justice. Later, the scope of his progressive values evolved to include championing LGBTQ rights and gay marriage. As a board member of the Florence Crittenton Children’s home in Sioux City, Iowa, in the early 1960’s, Mel saw the overwhelming need for children of all races and religions to have a family. Seeing that many children were considered “unwanted” because of their mixed-race, Melvin and Ruth adopted two Black and mixed-race children in 1962 and 1963, who became younger brothers to the four biological children Mel and Ruth already had. The Miller family was complete. However, Mel and Ruth continued to foster mixed-race children throughout the 1970’s with Hillcrest Family Services of Dubuque and their legacy of promoting and encouraging adoption of previously hard to place children gained much traction in Iowa and throughout the United States. Melvin’s influence and compassion also led him to sponsor a family of six from Laos in 1980, two of whom were members of the National Dance Troupe in Laos, helping them settle in Des Moines and establish a Laotian cultural community in Iowa. Melvin will be remembered as an ecumenical, forward thinker, a spiritual leader, a Father to many and a good man.
Melvin was preceded in death by Ruth, his loving wife of 69 years, December 6, 2021, and by his son, Larry, and a great-granddaughter, Aubrielle.
He will be mourned by his siblings, Marvin (Eileen) and Elmer (Pat) Miller of Sherrill, IA and Cuba City, Wisconsin, and his sister, Twila (Daryl) Griffith of Dubuque. He will forever remain in the hearts of his children Benjamin (Jan Schwarz) Miller, David (Sharon) Miller, Deborah (Don) Stover, Carolyn (Andrew) Schultz and Mark (Patty) Miller, and by his fifteen grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
Even in death, Melvin and Ruth took an unconventional path and made the decision to donate their bodies to The Genesis Legacy Program in Tennessee. A joint memorial service for Melvin and Ruth will take place once the cremains have been returned to their children. Melvin and Ruth are commemorated in the family plot in Fairview Cemetery in Earlville, IA. Memorial donations may be sent to www.Habitat.org or www.heifer.org