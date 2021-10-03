HIGHLAND, Wis. — Douglas John Carter, age 71 of Highland, WI formerly of Dubuque, died on September 28, 2021.

Survived by children, Lori (Mark) Konrardy, Melissa (Nick Vondran) Carter, Megan Carter; grandkids, Carter, Ella, Ana, Jack, Julien, Jameson, and Liam; siblings, Sydney (Jayne), Bradley (Lesa), Renee (Daniel) Cholvin, Rodney (Bernadette) ; his sister-in-law, Kathy Carter.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. A visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M.

McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home Highland 608-929-4815 www.houckfuneralhomes.com

