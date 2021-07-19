FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Marguerite Clancy Quigley (November 18, 1929 — July 13, 2021), formerly of Dubuque, left this world to join the loves of her life, her husband Tom and God.
Mom was a role model for her seven children and everyone who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Tom; grandson, Tom III; three brothers; and one sister. She is survived by her seven children, Tom (Beth) Quigley, Pat (Bob) Voors, Peggy (Tom) Chandler, Mike (Sara) Quigley, Dan (Mary) Quigley, Teresa (Jim) Lamping and Paul (Eve) Quigley; 26 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass and a celebration of Clancy’s life will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Saturday July 31. There will be an hour of visiting and sharing memories at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11.
Memorials can be made to Alzheimer’s Association, Macular Degeneration Association, Ronald McDonald House, or Eleos Hospice Care.