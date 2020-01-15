SCALES MOUND, Ill. — William E. “Bill” Reed, 73, of rural Scales Mound, IL, passed away Sunday afternoon at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque, IA.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at Nativity BVM Church at Menominee, IL, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in Council Hill Cemetery, rural Scales Mound, IL.
Visitation is from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish scripture service will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Bill was born on September 28, 1946, in East Galena Township of Jo Daviess County, the son of William J. and Marie (Bader) Reed. He was united in marriage to Marilyn C. Wubben on June 10, 1972, at Nativity BVM Church, Menominee.
He was a graduate of Scales Mound High School, the class of 1964. Bill enjoyed farming and was a past member of Jo Daviess County Farm Bureau Board of Directors. He bowled for many years in Galena, Dubuque and Platteville. He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers fan.
He started Bill’s Repair in 1992. He had a talent for fixing things. Bill never pulled change out of his pockets without some nuts and bolts mixed in. He learned computer skills on his own after starting Bill’s Repair.
Bill was one of the founders of the High Point Cruisers Car Club. One of his sayings was “If it ain’t red, leave it in the shed” shown by the love for his two Candy Apple Red ‘66’ Mustangs. Bill was a member of the Open Air Tours of Wisconsin. He loved the summer Car Cruises, their trips to Arizona, Door County and the memorable trips to Las Vegas with friends.
Surviving is his wife Marilyn; three children, Kris (Todd) Colin, of East Dubuque, IL, Erica (Brad) Virtue ,of Peoria, IL and Matt (Amber) Reed, of Scales Mound; four grandchildren, Hannah, Aidan, Brooklyn and Blake; two sisters, Shirley Jannsen, of Freeport, IL, and Joyce Long (friend Ed Hoey), of Rockton, IL; and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie, and in-laws, Leo and Rosalina (Middendorf) Wubben.
In lieu of flowers, a Bill Reed memorial fund will be established for scholarship purposes at Scales Mound High School.
