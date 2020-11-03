Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Elizabeth J. Bahl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Ronald J. Connolly, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth, Iowa.
James Dolan, Glendale, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. at the church.
George L. French, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Haudenshield Funeral Home, Cuba City, Wis.
Gene P. Gordon, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Dubuque.
James S. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Stevin E. Hudrlik, Andrew, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John’s Cemetery, Andrew.
Richard U. Jacobs Sr., Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Robert J. Koster, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Leonard Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Sean M. Murphy, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Marcia Pruisner, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Manchester United Methodist Church.
Therese A. Puetz, Earlville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Mass of Christian Burial: 11: 30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Earlville.
Richard J. Ranson, Keokuk, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Mueller Memorial Chapel at Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
MaryLou Rogers, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Veda L. Smith, Clinton, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, Lemke Funeral Home, South Chapel, Clinton. Services: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Carol J. Vogel, Fort Atkinson, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Dunlap Memorial Home, Fort Atkinson. Services: Immediately following visitation, Evergreen Cemetery, Fort Atkinson.