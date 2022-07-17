Jean Ann Dunne, 90, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Bethany Home.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the 11:30 a.m. Funeral Service on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Rev. Andy Wiedemann, Jean’s grandson, will officiate. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery. Condolences and memories many be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Jean was born December 13, 1931 in Dubuque, the daughter of Zeno and Florence (McDermott) Kessler. She married Glenn Wiedemann, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 19, 1962. She then married Glenn Dunne, and he preceded her in death on May 29, 1999.
Jean graduated from Dubuque Senior High School class of 1949. She earned her Registered Nursing degree from the Finley School of Nursing. She spent decades caring for patients at Mercy One Medical Center in Dubuque where she climbed the ranks to become the director of nursing services until retirement in 1990. Jean will be remembered as both a compassionate nurse and a dynamic leader.
After her retirement, Jean became actively involved as a volunteer with the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra. She served as president of the Board of Directors for many years. Her great love for music lives on in her children and grandchildren.
Jean is survived by five children, Mark Wiedemann, of Tiffin, OH, Paul (Jan) Wiedemann of Dubuque, Julie Scott, of Dubuque, Amy (Ted) Sampson, of Cuba City, WI and Sean Dunne, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, John Elicker II, Leanne Gast, Rev. Andy Wiedemann, Michael Wiedemann, Katie Wiedemann, Nathan Scott, Laura Welp, Jody Stortzum, Mary Richardson, and Maggie Richardson; 24 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to two husbands, she was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Neil Dunne; her daughter-in-law, Diane Wiedemann; her granddaughter Nicole Wiedemann; and two sisters, Dorothy Ehrlich and Nadane Bowen.
Jean’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Bethany Home for their gracious care of Jean.
