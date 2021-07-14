Patricia J. (Foht) Carlson, 71, of Dubuque, IA, formerly of East Dubuque, IL, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, with Rev. Tom C. Shinkle officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. The funeral service will be livestreamed on the Miller Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Patty was born August 31, 1949, in Dubuque, the daughter of Norbert J. and Agnes M. (Janzen) Foht. She was a graduate of East Dubuque High School, class of 1967.
She loved her cats, and her favorite color was purple.
Surviving are two children, Tina (Jason) Haynes, of Benton, WI, and Sean (Andrea) Ginter, of Dubuque; her father, Norbert J. Foht, of East Dubuque; brother, Larry (Carol) Foht, of Benton; six grandchildren, Trisha, Christopher, Tia, Cody, Andrew and Christopher; plus nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Agnes, and a grandson, Tyler Ginter.
