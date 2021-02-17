Travis Michael Roling died Feb. 5th doing what he loved with the woman he loved — riding his motorcycle.
Son of Eugene F. Roling and Lorraine Loney. Survivors include parents; brother, Denny R. Roling; sisters, Angela S. Thurman and LeeAnn M. Schulz; wife, Ivelise Astacio Roling; daughters, Kaitlyn, 16, Ashlyn, 14; paternal grandmother, Viola Roling; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by paternal grandfather, Joseph L. Roling; maternal grandparents, Aloysious and Bertha Ties; cousins, Adam Ties and Randy Harwick.
Memorial/Fundraiser will be held at White Orchid at Oasis in Ft. Myers, Fl. 3/28/21 12-6.