Vernon A. Haberkorn, age 92, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:15 p.m., on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Assisi Village with his wife Rose by his side. To honor Vern’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 2:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.

Vern was born on October 6, 1930, at home in Sherrill, Iowa, son of Edmund and Frances (Meyer) Haberkorn. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1948. He married Rose Marie Brimeyer on October 18, 1952, in Sherrill at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He worked for the Milwaukee Road and Illinois Central Railroads from 1947-1960, and John Deere Dubuque Works from 1960, until his retirement in 1989.

