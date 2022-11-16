Vernon A. Haberkorn, age 92, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:15 p.m., on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Assisi Village with his wife Rose by his side. To honor Vern’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 2:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church, 2921 Central Avenue with Rev. Steven M. Garner officiating. Entombment will be in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
Vern was born on October 6, 1930, at home in Sherrill, Iowa, son of Edmund and Frances (Meyer) Haberkorn. He graduated from Loras Academy in 1948. He married Rose Marie Brimeyer on October 18, 1952, in Sherrill at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. He worked for the Milwaukee Road and Illinois Central Railroads from 1947-1960, and John Deere Dubuque Works from 1960, until his retirement in 1989.
Vern lived a life of service to his community. He coached, managed and played on several semi-pro baseball teams. He founded the Dubuque Boys Independent Baseball League in Dubuque in 1968, where he served as president for 20 years and was a board member and umpire for 28 years. Vern founded it on motivation, discipline, sportsmanship and conduct. He was involved with baseball as a manager, player, league officer or umpire for over 50 years. He was inducted into the Dubuque County Semi-Pro Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009 and received a Certificate of Recognition from the State of Iowa House of Representatives in 1996.
Vern and Rose traveled to all 50 states and beyond. He was a member of UAW Local 94, Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dubuque for 48 years and served 2 terms on their Parish Council. He and Rose chaired the expansion of the Marriage Encounter Program from Holy Ghost to all 13 Dubuque parishes. He was a member of St. Joseph Church in Marion for 22 years. He also served on the City of Dubuque Zoning Board for 2 terms and was liaison to the Long Range Planning Board for 2 years. Vern served on the Board of the Willowridge Owners Association in Marion for 13 years, and volunteered at the Marion Public Library Bookstore for 10 years. In Vern’s memory please consider volunteering in your community.
Those left to cherish Vern’s memory include his wife, Rose Haberkorn, Dubuque, IA; 6 children, Rita (David) Currer, Kent, WA, Thomas (Mary) Haberkorn, Dover, PA, Dennis (Sandy) Haberkorn, Erie, CO, Sheri Markham, Sudan, TX, Mark Haberkorn, Grand Junction, CO and Rick (Jennifer) Haberkorn, Springfield, IL; a daughter-in-law, Deb Beckmann, Eureka, MO; 16 grandchildren, Krista and Jeremy (Kylee) Currer, Matt (Sheri), Todd (Valerie) and Eric (Fatimah) Haberkorn, Danny Haberkorn, Kira (Brenden) Thoman, Davis and Anthony Haberkorn, James (Lasha) and Jacob Markham, Brittni (Jesse) Belgard, Brooke (Ricky) Sisk and Shane Haberkorn, Nikole and Reilly Haberkorn; 12 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Thelma Wortley, Dubuque, IA.
Vern was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Haberkorn; and twin grandchildren, Taylor and Jordan Haberkorn.
Vern’s family would like to thank the staff at Assisi Village and Hospice of Dubuque for their compassionate care.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Vern’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Vern Haberkorn Family, and will be distributed to the Dubuque Independent Baseball League and Hospice of Dubuque.
