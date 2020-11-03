Charles Coughlin Theodore (Theodosulakis), 84, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday November 5, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing and mask requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Charles’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Charles will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Church of the Nativity with Rev. Father Paul Attah-Nsiah as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.