Herbert F. “Herb” Benn, 89, of Dubuque, Iowa was called to his eternal home by his wife Honey on July 11, 2022.
Private family gathering and service will be on Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with a service to conclude with Rev. Dianne Grace officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Herb was born on December 4, 1932, in Dubuque, son of Herbert A. and Viola (Kortemeyer) Benn. He was united in marriage with the love of his life, Donna Mae “Honey” Hoffman, on September 27, 1952, at Sacred Heart Church, Holy Spirit Parish of Dubuque.
He is a US Army Veteran serving from 1953 to 1956; and he recently selected to be honored on the Washington DC Honor Flight.
He is survived by his daughter Sue (Daniel) Frank and his son James (Connie) Benn. Grandchildren: Brian Frank, Lora (Kevin) Halflhill, Lisa Frank, Jimmy (Jessie) Benn, Jason (Cara) Benn, Megan Brehm, Mary Benn, Travis Benn, Christine (Josh) Fagan, Lindsey Reiter, Gabbi Reiter and Jacob Welu. 19 grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren and one due in October.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Donna Mae “Honey”, sister Lillian Rapp, grandson-in-law Shane Brehm, and infant great-granddaughter Emma Fuller.
Thank you to the nurses and staff at Luther Manor and Hospice of Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.