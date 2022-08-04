Martha M. Wlochal, age 72, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:50 p.m., on Monday, August 1, 2022, at MercyOne Dubuque. To celebrate Martha’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, with Jeff Durham officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.
Martha was born on September 14, 1949, in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of Herbert and Myrtle (Schultz) Wlochal.
Martha was employed with Pepsi Cola in Dubuque for several years. She was a faith filled woman and devoted member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. In her free time, Martha enjoyed getting together with friends and family to play cards and every board game imaginable. Martha loved her family and especially looked forward to spending time with her nieces and nephews. She also enjoyed going shopping and was always on the look out for her next outfit. Martha will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Martha’s memory include her siblings, Bill (Joni) Wlochal, Dale (Linda) Wlochal and Anna (Bob) Lanka, all of Dubuque, IA; a sister-in-law, Robin Wlochal, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her step-mother, Phyllis Wlochal; her step-father, Samuel Weipert; 2 brothers, Edwin Wlochal and Raymond Wlochal; a nephew, Jesse Wlochal; and several step-brothers and step-sisters.
Martha’s family would like to thank Dr. Roling, Dr. Runde, Dr. Nemmer, and all of the nurses and staff of Dubuque Specialty Care and MercyOne Dubuque for their kindness and the compassionate care they have provided for Martha.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Martha’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Martha Wlochal Family.
