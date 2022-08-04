Martha M. Wlochal, age 72, of Dubuque, passed away at 6:50 p.m., on Monday, August 1, 2022, at MercyOne Dubuque. To celebrate Martha’s life, family and friends may visit from 9:00 a.m. until 10:15 a.m., on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1755 Delhi Street. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, August 6, 2022, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, with Jeff Durham officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery. Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, is assisting the family.

Martha was born on September 14, 1949, in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of Herbert and Myrtle (Schultz) Wlochal.

