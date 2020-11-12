Patricia L. Yelden, 83, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held at noon Saturday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, and will be live streamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Patricia was born March 22, 1937, in Lebanon, IL, the daughter of George and Patricia (Murphy) Kuse. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, where she was all-state in choir and also enjoyed playing basketball.
She married Robert Yelden at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on April 7th, 1956. Together they had eight children. She was a loving mother, grandmother and wife. She enjoyed cooking and loved having her family together for holidays. She was an active member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and worked in the church office.
She loved watching the Cubs and the Hawkeyes or just about any sports team. She went to Cubs games often in her younger years and passed the tradition on to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cross stitch and traveling. Her favorite place to visit was Florida and Disney World. She was able to enjoy several trips to Florida. Her grandchildren spent their younger days in her loving care and enjoyed trips to the library and doing crafts with their grandma.
Patricia is survived by her husband, Bob Yelden, of Dubuque; children, Deborah (Richard) Martin, of Flagstaff, AZ, Georgia (Jack) Pittman, of Davenport, FL, Beatrice (Larry) Border, of Hanover Park, IL, John (Tina) Yelden, of Peosta, Patrick (Billie Jo) Yelden, of Poinciana, FL, Kathy (Dean) Mausser, of Holy Cross, and Tony (Andrea) Yelden, of Cedar Rapids; a son-in-law, Tim Gansen, of Geneva, IL; 14 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Roberta Gansen; her parents; and siblings, George Kuse Jr. and James Kuse.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for the care they provided for Pat in her last days. Special thanks also to Luther Manor Grand Meadows, Butler House nursing staff, and especially, Kim H. for her loving care of their mother when they couldn’t be with her due to COVID-19.