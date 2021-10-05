EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Raymond H. McDowell, 81, of Edgewood, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Silver Creek Methodist Church in Monti, where a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

