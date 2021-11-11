HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — John B. Splinter, 82, of Hazel Green, WI, peacefully passed away, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Finely Hospital in Dubuque surrounded by his family. He was the son of Agnes (Puls) and Thomas Splinter born in Cuba City, WI, on March 29, 1939. John grew up on the family farm in East Dubuque, IL.
He married his sweetheart Marie Heller (his favorite “Mound Hound”) on August 27, 1960 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sinsinawa, WI. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2005. John worked for John Deere Works in Dubuque, IA for 36 years. He also drove bus for St. Joseph’s and Southwestern schools for 12 years.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and its Holy Name Men’s group. He was an avid Molly B and Jim Busta polka fan who enjoyed attending many polka festivals and parties throughout the Tri-State area. His 73rd birthday party with the Jim Busta Band at Sunset Lanes in Dickeyville, WI was one of the highlights of his later years in life. He was an avid WI Badgers, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan.
Grandpa John loved his grandchildren and enjoyed sharing his many witticisms or quips with them — “How was the cake? Best cake I ever ate!”; “Who stole Pop’s purse?”, “How’s the coffee? Tastes like dishwater”; “No teeth!”; “See ya in church, sit by the window, I’ll drive by” and many more that will surely be passed on for many generations.
Surviving are his six children, Sherry (Jay) Grutz and George (Jodi) Splinter both of Hazel Green, David (Leanne Neuman) Splinter of Columbus, Sandra Splinter (Chris) BonDurant of Monona, Roy (Angie) Splinter of Eau Claire, and Angela Pomering (Scott) of Richland Center; 17 grandchildren; brother Virgil (Barb) Splinter, Platteville, WI, sister Jane (Roger) Nank, Dubuque, IA, sister-n-laws Nellie Splinter and Marilyn Splinter both of Dubuque, IA, and Evelyn Fleege, Menominee, IL.
He was preceded in death by a son, Dennis Splinter, in 1983; brothers Eugene and Fred Splinter; sister Roslyn Apel; in-laws Dr. Donald and Millie Heller, Kay and Clarence Fleege, Anthony and Lois Heller, Therese and Bob Francis, Harold and Theresa Heller, Jean and Jack Schneider, and Robert Fleege.
Services will be 10:30AM Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, with Father Peter Auer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends and family may call from 4-8PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, IL where there will be a parish scripture service at 3:15PM. Facemasks are required per State and CDC guidelines. There will also be a visitation on Saturday from 9:15 — 10:15 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church. The funeral mass will be live-streamed on the Miller Funeral Home Group facebook page. Luncheon will be served immediately following the burial in the school cafeteria.
The family of John B. Splinter would like to thank Amy, Joan and Lenore for their selfless compassionate caregiving of our Dad these past years. We would also like to thank Finley’s 5th floor nurses and staff for the excellent care our Dad received.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.