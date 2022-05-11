ST. CATHERINE, Iowa — Douglas “Doug” Davis, 63, of St. Catherine passed away on Sunday morning, May 8th, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 12th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Private family burial and committal prayers will be at St. Catherine Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Doug was born in Dubuque, the son of Charles and Doris (Conrad) Davis. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1977. He married Julie (Kuehn) on May 30th, 1980, at St Joseph Church, Key West, IA.
Doug worked at FDL Foods/Farmland for 18 years then owned and operated Doug Davis Drywall Finishing until his retirement.
Doug is survived by his wife Julie Davis, and three daughters, Anna (Chris) Spautz, of Dubuque, IA, Jenny (Matt) Oliver of Dubuque, IA, and Liz (Alex) Neumann of Madison, AL. Five grandchildren, Dacoda Spautz, Chloe Spautz, Dawson Spautz, Logan Oliver and Carson Oliver. Six sisters-in-law, Joan (Dan) Rannals of Dubuque, IA, Connie (Dennis) Biechler of Ames, IA, Jayne Reuter of Dubuque, IA, Patti Thoma (Jim) Beining of Dubuque, IA, Lisa Hutton of Dubuque, IA, and Dawn (Mark) Moore of Springville, IA. Two brothers-in-law, Paul (Sondra) Kuehn of Chicago, IL and Doug Kuehn of Dubuque, IA. One Goddaughter Rachel Dykeman of Bainbridge Island, WA, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws Ronald and Doris “Cookie” Kuehn, and brother-in-law Ronnie Kuehn.
In lieu of flowers, a Doug Davis memorial fund has been established.
Special thanks to Doug’s close friends for being there for him and our family during our time of need.