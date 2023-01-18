It is with broken hearts that the family of Michele Knief-Nemmers, 58, announce her unexpected passing, due to a hemorrhagic stroke at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, on January 13, 2023 surrounded by all of her loved ones.
Please join Michele’s family in a celebration of her life with a visitation on Thursday, January 19th from 3-7 pm at Leonard Funeral home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Resurrection church on Friday January 20th at 10:30 am. with Fr. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary cemetery.
She was born on May 16, 1964 in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Robert and Ella (Kunkel) Tigges. Michele married Timothy Nemmers on February 24, 2006 in Negril, Jamaica. He preceded her in death on February 11, 2020. She worked for the University of Dubuque College as an Administration Assistant.
Recommended for you
Michele lived her life by the motto “live life to the fullest.” She always made sure that her two daughters experienced everything they could while she was here. One thing she always told them was “you can be anything you want to be and do anything you want to do when you grow up.” Michele made sure she photographed every single thing that happened throughout her life. Everything from beautiful vacations down to the frozen margaritas she would have on a Saturday night, only complete with an umbrella straw. Summertime, the beach, and the pool will forever be her favorite past time. One of the most important things to Michele was a hug, she never left any gathering without hugging every person there, to make sure everyone knew that she loved them. Her and her daughters always had a group hug every time they left each other.
Michele will forever be missed by her two daughters Megan Nemmers and Justine Knief (Wes Dunn). Grand puppies Ava, Nelson, and Brooksen. Parents Robert and Ella “Pat” Tigges. Siblings Mike (Aletha) Tigges, Maureen (Rob) Kemp, and Robert Tigges. In-laws Mark and Judy Nemmers. Sister’s in-law Lori Hopperstad and Angie (Kevin) Kluesner. As well as her beloved godson Gage Kemp. Niece’s and nephew’s, Caitlin, Leith, Drake, Paige, Sarah, Alec, Evan, Kate, Grace, and Connor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.