It is with broken hearts that the family of Michele Knief-Nemmers, 58, announce her unexpected passing, due to a hemorrhagic stroke at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, on January 13, 2023 surrounded by all of her loved ones.

Please join Michele’s family in a celebration of her life with a visitation on Thursday, January 19th from 3-7 pm at Leonard Funeral home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at Resurrection church on Friday January 20th at 10:30 am. with Fr. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary cemetery.

