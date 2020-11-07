TODDVILLE, Iowa — Charline Lorraine (Sear) McDermott, age 86, of Toddville, Iowa, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 31, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center in Cascade, Iowa, after a 14- year progression of Alzheimer’s, and lastly, COVID-19 complications, with her family near her. Private funeral Mass: St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Hiawatha, Iowa. Rev. Gary Mayer will officiate and deacons Dennis Mulherin and Frank Easton will assist. Private family burial: Dunkard Cemetery, Midway, Iowa. Celebration of life will be held later in true McDermott fashion!
Charline was born in Iowa City on August 31, 1934, the eldest child to George and Frances (Junk) Sear. She graduated from Visitation Academy, Dubuque. Char married her high school sweetheart, Jack McDermott, on April 24, 1954. Their life adventure began in Georgia while Jack served in the Army. In 1972, Char attended a Cursillo retreat and had a profound spiritual experience that was completely life changing. She surrendered her life to the Lord Jesus Christ and was “Baptized in the Holy Spirit and fire” (Luke 3:16). From that day on, her passion and greatest desire was to be a witness for Jesus Christ, to share the unconditional love of God the Father and the New Life He promised. She flourished within the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. Her most trusted scriptural promise was, “Come to Me all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” (Matthew 11:28)
Charline was active in her faith communities as Eucharistic minister, prayer chain, church office volunteer, Women’s Circle, Bible Study, Prayer Group, Spiritual Retreats, C.E.W., Family Camp and Ministry of Moms. Char enjoyed nurturing and mentoring young women in her parish as well as her own daughters and daughters-in-law. She was widely recognized as a faith-filled, wise and understanding woman. Charline blessed many with holy water and oil. She devoted her life to prayer for family and community. Charline’s spirit will live on in all those who knew and loved her. Charline’s most fulfilling role was as devoted wife and mother to her children and grandchildren. She loved family reunions and playing with children. Her eyes lit up as she reached out to babies. Char was the best baby whisperer! Her grandchildren repeat her loving, light-hearted words today... “Be good, Grandma says!”
Charline was an avid reader and enjoyed piano music, golf, bowling, art, sketching, bird watching, gardening, euchre, fishing and family vacations in the great outdoors. Char and Jack made a list of interesting places to visit and enjoyed their many adventurous travels around the world. In recent years, Charline treasured visits she had with her siblings and their spouses.
Survivors include her husband, John P. (Jack) McDermott; seven daughters, Patricia Fossum, Marion, Iowa, Theresa (Kevin) O’Kane, St. Paul, Minn., Diane (Charles) Terrones, Robins, Iowa, Barbara (Bruce) Giza, Bettendorf, Iowa, Nancy (Rick) Herman, McGregor, Minn., Janet (Gary) Rocarek, Vinton, Iowa, and Sarah Wignall, Cedar Rapids, Iowa; two sons, Stephen (Nancy Jo) McDermott, Apple Valley, Minn., and John (Geri) McDermott, Thornton, Colo.; sisters, Marita (Jim) Theisen and Sandra (Jon) Billington, Dubuque; Karen (Pat) Dillon, East Dubuque, Ill., and brother, George (Marny) Sear, Glen Ellyn, Ill. She also is survived by 29 grandchildren and their spouses, 48 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; Mike Fossum, Steve Wignall, and many beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Frances Sear, Dubuque; infant sister, Nancy Vitalis; and step-great-great-granddaughter Aurora Lee.
Memorial donations may be made to Covenant House, New York, New York, Disciples of the Lord Jesus, Prayer Town, TX, or St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, Hiawatha, Iowa. Please leave a message or tribute on the web page www.cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.