Jim Clemenson, Dubuque — Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Dubuque Shooting Society.
Sondra D. Colson, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Recommended for you
Laura L. Joyce, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James J. Lehman, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 am Tuesday, Jan. 31, Holy Ghost Church.
James Scovel, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 5, Kalmes Restaurant, Saint Donatus, Iowa.
Thomas L. Thilmany, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, Church of the Nativity. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Donald E. Thoma, Saint Donatus, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a wake service at 3:45 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, St. Donatus Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Nadine West, West Union, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Highland Lutheran Church, Elkader, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.