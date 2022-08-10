William M. “Bill” Wissing, age 64, of Dubuque, passed away at 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Sunnycrest Manor from complications of Huntington’s Disease. To celebrate Bill’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 6:45 p.m., on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Bill was born on July 10, 1958, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of William and Anna Mae (Timmerman) Wissing.
Bill was a life long resident of Dubuque. After he graduated, Bill went to work moving containers at Swiss Valley Farms for 24 years until his retirement due to health issues. He was a sports fan and liked watching NASCAR, the Chicago Cubs and the San Francisco 49ers. He was the Council President at Sunnycrest and truly enjoyed his time there interacting with the staff and other residents. Bill always made the best of whatever life brought his way and we will miss his presence in our daily lives.
Those left to cherish Bill’s memory include his brother, James (Carol) Wissing, Hazel Green, WI; and 2 nieces, Shelby Wissing and Ashley Wissing, both of Hazel Green, WI.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ronald Wissing; and a sister, Sandra Lee Wissing.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to Sunnycrest Manor for their care and friendship given to Bill these past years and to Hospice of Dubuque for their compassion.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Bill’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Bill Wissing Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.