Larry J. Foster, beloved husband, father and papa, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2020, at the age of 63, after courageously fighting a long battle with cancer.
Larry was born in Waverly, Iowa, to Thomas and Colette Foster. He was the fourth of five siblings raised in Dubuque, Iowa. In 1978, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville with degrees in industrial technology and business. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, June Spoerl, on June 7, 1980.
As a newlywed, Larry was employed by John Deere, and together he and June lived all over the United States — Dallas, Texas; Douglas, Georgia; Bangor, Maine; and Dubuque, Iowa — before settling in Horicon, Wisconsin, to raise their children, Matthew and Jessica. In 1996, the family moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where Larry built his dream home overlooking the mountains.
Larry devoted 45 years of loyal and distinguished service to John Deere — his second love after his family and friends. Over the course of his storied career, Larry worked with countless Deere facilities, dealers, and customers all over the country and the world. He worked on many “firsts” for the company. He was an incredible teacher, and his deep knowledge and enthusiasm for John Deere were unparalleled. He orchestrated unforgettable product introductions, developed a world-class training center, and was even known to don a costume to make his classes more entertaining and memorable.
Larry had a quick wit and was always finding humor in life. He was an amazing storyteller, meticulous landscaper and jack-of-all-trades. He took his family on trips throughout the United States: camping in national parks, skiing in Colorado and Utah, and road-tripping throughout the west. He loved beautiful views — sunsets on the coast, rolling cornfields in Iowa, fall colors in the Smokies and the towering peaks of the Rockies. But more than anything, he loved his family. He was a wonderful husband, proud father, doting papa and loyal friend who will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Larry is survived by his wife of 39 years, June, of Oak Ridge, TN; his son Matt Foster, of Denver, CO; his daughter, Jessie (Brian) Strike, and granddaughters, Lucy and Ellie, of Salt Lake City, UT; his mother, Colette Foster, of Asbury, IA; his siblings, John (Zondra) Foster, of Dubuque, IA, Diane (Dave) Schrabeck, of East Troy, WI, and Sarah Foster, of North Liberty, IA; his father-in-law, David Spoerl, of Sherrill, IA; as well as many loved ones. He is preceded in death by his sister, Corinne Foster; father, Thomas Foster; and mother-in-law, Julia Spoerl.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.
The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 13, at the United Church of Christ in Sherrill, Iowa. The celebration of life service will begin at 11 a.m., followed by a noon reception at Breitbach’s in Balltown.