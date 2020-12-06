PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Hazel M. Grimm, 98, of Platteville, and formerly of Georgetown, Wisconsin, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at Park Place Memory Care, Platteville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Church, Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Services will be live streamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation for friends will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the church. The family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Hazel was born on October 29, 1922, in Cuba City, the daughter of Thomas and Wilda (Sampson) Curtis. Hazel was a graduate of Cuba City High School and Bayless Business College. She married Alvin J. Grimm on August 20, 1942, in Cuba City. She lived with her parents on the family farm for three years while Alvin was serving in the U.S. Army during World War II. He preceded her in death in 2008.
Ms. Grimm was a homemaker and teller at Cuba City State Bank. She also was a poll worker in Georgetown during the elections and other voting occasions. Hazel loved the outdoors and would go fishing any time she had a chance. She especially liked ice fishing. Hazel enjoyed playing euchre and testing her luck at casinos.
Survivors include two sons, Gary W. (Dorothea) Grimm, Grafton, WI, and Thomas W. Grimm, Los Angeles, CA; a daughter-in-law, Mary Grimm, Oconomowoc, WI; four grandchildren, Laura (Brian) Smith, Palmetto, FL, Rosanna (Ron) Bateman, Fort Collins, CO, Julie (Brian) Till, Menomonee Falls, WI, and Wayne (Lisa) Grimm, Lake Oswego, OR; four great-grandchildren, Miranda and Garrick Bateman, and Olivia and Josephine Grimm; two brothers, Ralph (Rita) Curtis, Platteville, and Merle (Velma) Curtis, Cuba City; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Robert; two sisters, Hannah (George) Stephens and Viola (Charles) Loeffelholz; and a brother, Dalvin (Pauline) Curtis.
The family wishes to thank St. Croix Hospice and Park Place of Platteville.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.