GALENA, Ill. — Jerome “Jerry” William Vondran, 93, Galena, IL passed away Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community surrounded by his loving family.
A private wake service for family and relatives will be Monday, January 3, 2022, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Galena, beginning at 10 AM until the time of Mass at 11 AM. Burial will be in the church cemetery. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
He was born April 7, 1928, in Kieler, WI the son of Aloysius and Catherine (Dietzel) Vondran. Jerry was united in marriage to his wife of sixty-nine years Margaret Ann Pasker on November 8, 1949, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Colesburg and she preceded him in death on February 3, 2019. Jerry was a farmer for many years and worked at Kraft Foods, Galena before selling for MoorMan’s Feed. Jerry and Margaret retired from farming in 1989 when they moved to their Franklin Street home. There was never a better meal than one served at home. Jerry was a driver for Jo Daviess County Transit for eighteen years making sure patients arrived on time to their doctor’s appointments. Jerry enjoyed playing euchre and there was never a family gathering without a hand or two dealt out. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be deeply missed by his family.
Jerry is survived by four children, Diane (Bob) Wachter, Denis (Susie) Vondran, both of Scales Mound, IL, Gary (Vicky) Vondran of Galena and Mary (Danny) Spillane of Shullsburg, WI; eleven grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way, one sister, two sisters-in-law; and his many special nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, three grandchildren, three sisters, one brother, and his brothers and sisters-in-law.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community, Hospice of Dubuque, and Dr. Vandigo for your care and compassion during this difficult time.