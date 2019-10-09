BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Lois A. Knoble, age 84, of Boscobel, Wis., passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family and friends, after an extended illness with her heart.
Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 2:30 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Boscobel, with Pastor Peter Heide officiating. Burial will be in the Boscobel Cemetery. Friends may call from 1 p.m. until time of services at the church. Online condolences can be sent to www. kendallfuneralservice.com.