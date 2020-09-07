Martha Maria Carrera Smith went to be with the Lord on Friday September 4, 2020. She was in Oak Park, IL, on hospice, surrounded by family.
Martha was born December 12, 1939, in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Otilio Carrera and Virginia Vasquez del Mercado Lopez Portillo Carrera. On August 9, 1958, she married Daniel Harold Smith in Chicago. They had been married for 61 years when Daniel went to be with the Lord on February 19, 2020.
She was a graduate of Knickerbocker Grade School, Waller High School and Jones Commercial. She worked as a secretary for her husband at Emmaus Bible College in Dubuque, IA, for many years. Martha visited every state and numerous countries around the world, spreading the word of God with her husband and sharing encouragement. She was famous for her hospitality, especially her taco dinners. She loved sewing, quilting and crafting and was in charge of Handcraft at LGYC for decades.
Survivors include three children, Grace Marie Smith, Anita Mae (James) Callahan and John Daniel (Lori Ann) Smith; eight grandchildren, Bess Virginia Callahan, Hannah Elizabeth (Elliott) Harrington, James Patrick Callahan Jr., Bethany Grace Smith, Dora Mae Callahan, John Daniel (Kate) Smith Jr., Linda Blyer Callahan and Jane Maria Callahan; four siblings, Virginia (Roy) Mould, George Carrera, William (Lillian) Carrera and Robert (Karen) Carrera; sisters-in-law, Beatrice Carrera and Rita Carrera; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one son, Daniel Harold Smith Jr.; her parents; three siblings, Armando Carrera, Dora Carrera and Charlie Carrera; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Carrera.
The family thanks the medical staff at Rainbow Hospice, and their Emmaus Bible College and Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel families.
In lieu of flowers, please give to Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel Missionary Fund.
Private family memorial services were held, and additional family and friends were able to attend virtually.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.