CUBA CITY, Wis. — Richard J. Udelhofen, 76, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Luther Manor in Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Richard was born on April 2, 1947 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the son of Francis “Sank” and Jean (Ryan) Udelhofen. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Richard was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary “Sue” Laufenberg, on October 11, 1969, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City. She preceded him in death on June 22, 2003.
Richard was a parts manager at Runde Chevrolet for 31 years, both at East Dubuque and Cuba City. He was an avid fisherman who loved bass fishing with family and friends. Richard enjoyed Wisconsin Badgers sports and liked watching games. He liked to watch the little animal friends that he fed and enjoyed on his back patio. Richard was always willing to help his neighbors. He enjoyed spending time with his two grandsons, Austin and Devin, and special niece, Shawna.
Richard is survived by his son, Rich (Laura) Udelhofen, Platteville, WI; two grandsons, Austin Udelhofen, Benton, WI, and Devin Udelhofen, Platteville, WI; a special niece and goddaughter, Shawna Laufenberg, Cuba City; three sisters, Sr. Mary Jean Ryan, SSM, St. Louis, MO, Joan Brown and Joyce Farrey, both of Cuba City; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Sue” Udelhofen; his parents, Francis and Jean Udelhofen; two brothers-in-law, Donald Brown and Ralph “Sonny” Farrey; and a nephew, Donnie Brown.
The family would like to thank Christy Willis and the staff of Medical Associates, Cuba City, and the staff of 3West of MercyOne Dubuque.
