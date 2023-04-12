CUBA CITY, Wis. — Richard J. Udelhofen, 76, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Luther Manor in Dubuque, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Richard was born on April 2, 1947 in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the son of Francis “Sank” and Jean (Ryan) Udelhofen. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Richard was united in marriage to the love of his life, Mary “Sue” Laufenberg, on October 11, 1969, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Cuba City. She preceded him in death on June 22, 2003.

